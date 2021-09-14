Roanoke 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

The nation honors those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. That day more than 400 emergency workers died while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. Out of those emergency workers, 343 were firefighters. As a way to remember those heroes, firefighters around the southwest and central Virginia organize the annual Roanoke 9-11 Stair Climb as a way to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. This year, those who participate will climb 110 stairs at Salem Memorial Ballpark to represent the number of stairs firefighters climbed when they responded to the attacks 20 years ago.