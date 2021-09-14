CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Quad-Cities Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one's heath was endangered.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory".
POLITICS
The Independent

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
AFP

Russian opposition politician loses vote marred by doppelgangers

A Russian opposition politician lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent after spoiler candidates in the country's second city Saint Petersburg changed their names and even appearances to resemble him. Ahead of the vote, the case of Boris Vishnevsky made headlines after he claimed that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Back to the USSR: Russia votes in least free election since collapse of the Soviet Union

Novosibirsk, some 2,000 miles east of Moscow, was until recently a pocket of relative democratic freedom in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But now the city of 1.5 million is feeling not only the cold of the Siberian autumn but also the chill of an unprecedented Kremlin crackdown as Russia votes in its least free elections since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
ELECTIONS
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Moscow#Ap#Russian#Kremlin#United Russia Party#Paralympians#Syrian#Ria Novosti
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
The Independent

Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday.“We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said 500 more troops and eight specialized vehicles...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy