Dealing with Grief on the Anniversary of 9-11
It’s been 20 years since the attacks that left thousands of people dead. While the nation remembers 9/11 as a day they will never forget, it can still be a difficult day for those who lost their loved ones. Amanda Stowers is a bereavement coordinator with Good Samaritan Hospice and talked to Living Local Host, Kianna Price about the grieving process. Stowers also gave guidance on when you should see help from a professional.www.wfxrtv.com
