City of Sartell Lifts Watering Ban; Reverting to Odd/Even Watering Schedule
(KNSI) — The City of Sartell says effective immediately, it is lifting the watering ban and reverting to the usual odd/even watering schedule. City officials say property owners can run their irrigation systems and power washers and wash their cars again, but they must abide by the odd/even schedule. Properties with an even house number are allowed to water on even numbered days. Properties with an odd house number are allowed to water on odd numbered days. The city says citations will be issued for non-compliance.knsiradio.com
