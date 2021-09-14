Morning Lookout | ELECTION DAY: ‘The eyes of the nation are on California’

Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, September 14 and you can expect sunny, 75-degree conditions as you head to the polls. Yesterday, President Joe Biden campaigned on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s behalf, telling the crowd the outcome of today’s election would “reverberate around the nation.” Meanwhile, after half a year of campaigning, there are one of three possible outcomes to today’s recall election — broken down here by our partners at CalMatters. And finally, to make your Election Day a little easier, we have put together a handy guide for everything you need to know to be able to exercise your civic right today.