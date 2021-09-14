CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Real Estate Cooled Off This Summer

By Marisa M. Kashino
Washingtonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more Washingtonians fell back into pre-pandemic summer routines, so did the local real-estate market. Stats from multiple-listing service Bright MLS showed the market beginning to slow in July, and the latest data reveals that trend continued into August. The median sales price for the DC-metro area dropped 2.4 percent from July to August, the number of homes that went under contract fell 2.1 percent, and listings lingered for a day longer. This August was also much less frenzied than last August, with agents handling 17 percent fewer showings compared to a year ago.

