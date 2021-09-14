Larry Elder Has Less Than Three Percent Chance of Becoming California Governor—Bookmakers
Larry Elder has made claims of election fraud despite the outcome of the California recall election still being unknown.www.newsweek.com
Larry Elder has made claims of election fraud despite the outcome of the California recall election still being unknown.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7