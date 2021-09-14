CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder Has Less Than Three Percent Chance of Becoming California Governor—Bookmakers

By Anders Anglesey
Larry Elder has made claims of election fraud despite the outcome of the California recall election still being unknown.

KTVU FOX 2

California has lowest COVID case rate in the nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation . Figures compiled late last week show weekly cases in California have dropped 32% from one month ago, due to the state's success in controlling the highly contagious delta variant.
Larry Elder
Joe Biden
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Gavin Newsom
Fox40

Why Larry Elder may not run for governor in 2022

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – While talk radio host Larry Elder conceded his fight to become California’s next governor during the recall election earlier this week, he indicated his first campaign might not be his last. “We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war,”...
KIMT

Larry Elder isn't even waiting to call the California recall election a fraud

Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate in Tuesday night's California gubernatorial recall election, is asking supporters to fill out an online form to report alleged fraud, noting that "statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor."
Bakersfield Channel

Can Larry Elder build 'movement' from California recall?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In two months, Larry Elder went from conservative talk radio host to leader of the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His GOP star turn is fanning talk of his future, win or lose, in the election that concludes Tuesday.
