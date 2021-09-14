CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT Trolley Museum aims to be regional tourist attraction offering living history experience

By Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UCfC_0bvektLY00
Pictured is one of the many trolley cars at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. Gina Maria Alimberti, the museum’s executive directory, says the museum has big plans for a $3.5 million expansion. (Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer)

EAST WINDSOR — The Connecticut Trolley Museum has big plans for a $3.5 million expansion in which it would transform into more of a regional tourist attraction and living history experience rather than just a local destination spot, according to Gina Maria Alimberti, executive director of the museum.

Alimberti on Friday said the goal is to transform the trolley museum into a living history experience on par with Old Sturbridge Village and Plimouth Plantation, both in Massachusetts, and Mystic Seaport on the Connecticut shoreline.

For the expansion, the museum needs $3.5 million, which Alimberti hopes will be obtained through grants, state and town funding, and donations.

The museum, located on 17 acres at 58 North Road with 1½ miles of rail line, has been neglected for years, Alimberti said.

“We’re in the beginning stages,” she said of plans to transform the site. “It’s going to take years for us to raise this money so we’re going to tackle what we can and go from there.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

WHERE: The Connecticut Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Windsor

WHAT: Rails to the Darkside and Pumpkin Patch events

WHEN: Both begin on Friday, Sept. 24, and continue on various dates through October

DATES, TIMES & MORE INFORMATION: Call 860-627-6540 or visit www.ct-trolley.org

The museum is the oldest incorporated museum dedicated to electric railroading in the country.

During a Board of Selectman’s meeting last month, Michael Speciale, chairman of the development committee for the museum, listed six components that the museum is currently working on, including:

• Repair/replacement off the rail line

• Renovation of the visitor center

• Trolley car maintenance and restoration

• Upgrading the grounds

• Updating the organizational structure of the museum board

• Creating the visitor experience

According to a pamphlet from the museum outlining the work that needs to be done, the lobby and gift shop in the visitor center needs to be re-configured and plumbing and lighting efficiencies are needed.

Officials want to replace the restoration barn due to its limited capacity and the fact that it can’t be properly heated, which impacts the ability to recruit volunteers. They also want to pave the parking lot, which is currently gravel.

According to the pamphlet, officials are also want to add trained docents, historical re-enactors, and professionally built exhibits, which will require an education department with staff, something the museum does not currently have.

So far, the museum has received multiple grants totaling $200,000 for the purchase of electrical upgrades, safety equipment, trolley car restoration, and more, Alimberti said.

Plus, Alimberti said U.S Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District, is on board with the plans.

She added that the museum’s Development Team has been identifying supporters from the private, corporate, and government sectors that could help with funding.

First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza said the town officials will act as ambassadors for the museum’s expansion plans, including meeting with state and federal leaders as well as looking for grant opportunities.

“I think they are trying to make it more than just trains. They are trying to be able to give more insight on the trolley and train era,” Bowsza said. “They have really kicked it into high gear this year.”

The museum celebrated its 81st anniversary on Sept. 4 with an event showcasing its historic collection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Windsor, CT
Government
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Museum Board#Living History#Volunteers#Ct Trolley Museum#Plimouth Plantation#Times More Information#Board Of Selectman#Repair#Development Team
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
308
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy