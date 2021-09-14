CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers Call NYC Jail 'Horror Island' After Seeing Inmate's Attempted Suicide on Tour

"What I saw yesterday was a state of emergency," said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams about Rikers Island.

I'm lost, you have six thousand inmates and thousands of cops, yet you can't staff properly....sounds like incompetence! plus the fact that America has been using jails and prisons for profit and not for rehabilitation or public safety!!!

fox5ny.com

Another inmate dies at Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK - Another Rikers Island inmate has died. That brings the number of dead for this year to 11 at the troubled jail complex. Isaabdul Karim, 42, died at a jail infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Correction said in a news release. (The department initially gave his name as Karim Isaabdul but a spokesperson later said Isaabdul Karim was the correct name.)
NY1

After 11th detainee death, city sues correction officers' union

NEW YORK — A Rikers Island detainee died on Sunday night, the 11th death this year of an inmate on the city’s scandal-plagued jail complex. The city argues correction oOfficers who are missing work are in violation of the Taylor Law. For months, de Blasio's administration has struggled to respond...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

NYC’s Rikers Island jail spirals into chaos amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — A spate of inmate deaths. Cellblocks unguarded. Staggering staffing shortages caused by AWOL guards. Detainees deprived of food and medical care. New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not just inmates and advocates saying that. City officials, including the mayor, admit there are serious problems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Inside notorious NYC prison Rikers Island where inmate horrifically ‘died in squalor and prisoners cleaned up the mess’

TORTURE Island and Gladiator School are just two nicknames given to Rikers Island, the notorious New York jail which is reportedly becoming even more violent. Board of Correction staff found that staffing and supplies issues lead to “horrible conditions,” with many inmates living in filth, and not “receiving recreation or meals on a regular schedule.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kisswtlz.com

Lawmakers say Rikers Island jail conditions are a “public health issue”

New York State lawmakers are calling for greater criminal justice reform amid “an absolute humanitarian crisis” at Rikers Island jail complex. The ten facilities situated in the East River near New York City are scheduled to close by 2027, putting an end to some of its longstanding issues of violence and neglect.
HEALTH
New York Post

Inmate tries to hang himself during politician tour of ‘hellish’ Rikers Island

A Rikers Island inmate attempted to hang himself in front of an Assembly member and a senator Monday during a chaotic tour of the out-of-control lockup. Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-Queens), who visited Rikers Island Monday morning alongside more than a dozen state and local elected officials, was inside the punitive segregation unit at the packed Otis Bantum Correctional Center when a man attempted to hang himself in front of her and state Senator Jessica Ramos (D-Queens).
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NYC jails boss admits ‘serious problems’ at Rikers Island

The head of the city’s jails on Thursday acknowledged “serious problems” at Rikers Island, just hours after The Post exclusively revealed video clips of three inmates attacking another and a group of inmates partying inside a cell. Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said he hadn’t seen the disturbing cellphone recordings that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

De Blasio: Isaabdul Karim, Parolee Who Died Sunday At Rikers, Not Among 191 Set For Release

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another inmate died Sunday in custody on Rikers Island. This is the 12th death at the jail in the last year amid a staffing shortage, spike in violence and deteriorating conditions. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. “Mr. Isaabdul was not feeling well when a medical emergency was activated. He was taken to the clinic where CPR was rendered,” the DOC said in a statement. DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the cause of death appeared to be natural, but the medical examiner will conduct a full investigation. “Providing for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul acted to immediately free several hundred parolees from Rikers Island and made arrangements to move several hundred more from the notorious jail complex to state lockups to ease the unsafe conditions at the troubled facility. But the correction officers union is questioning the effectiveness of the actions in ending the crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, unlike her predecessor, Hochul was careful not to attack Mayor Bill de Blasio, who bears the ultimate responsibility for fixing Rikers. But as she signed the Less Is More Act into law Friday, she made it clear she was...
Daily News

Rikers Island inmate crashes NYC Correction bus

A Rikers detainee jumped behind the wheel of a full Correction Department bus and drove it into a wall late Thursday, sources said. Abubakar Sanuwo, 29, was on a bus in a secured entryway at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island when the two officers watching him and five other inmates left them unattended to get paperwork just before 10:30 p.m., the sources said. Sanuwo took the chance to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
