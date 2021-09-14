Lawmakers Call NYC Jail 'Horror Island' After Seeing Inmate's Attempted Suicide on Tour

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another inmate died Sunday in custody on Rikers Island. This is the 12th death at the jail in the last year amid a staffing shortage, spike in violence and deteriorating conditions. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. “Mr. Isaabdul was not feeling well when a medical emergency was activated. He was taken to the clinic where CPR was rendered,” the DOC said in a statement. DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the cause of death appeared to be natural, but the medical examiner will conduct a full investigation. “Providing for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO