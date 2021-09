Vaccinated Americans are once again permitted to travel to the Netherlands without quarantine as the government makes a quick U-turn on border controls. Less than two weeks after imposing quarantine for all travelers from the United States, regardless of vaccination status, the Netherlands is reversing that decision. From September 22, fully vaccinated US travelers will be permitted once again to travel to the Netherlands without quarantine, provided they can show proof of vaccination. In addition, they must get tested for COVID-19 before traveling and present a negative result to enter the Netherlands. The same entry protocols will apply to all vaccinated arrivals, aged 13 and over, from other "very high-risk" countries including the United Kingdom.

