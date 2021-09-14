CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Nicholas Leaves Over 500K Without Power, 'Life-Threatening Floods' Expected

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Though Nicholas has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it has caused massive damage along the Gulf Coast.

