Tropical Storm Nicholas Leaves Over 500K Without Power, 'Life-Threatening Floods' Expected
Though Nicholas has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it has caused massive damage along the Gulf Coast.www.newsweek.com
Though Nicholas has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it has caused massive damage along the Gulf Coast.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0