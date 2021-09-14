Tropical Storm Nicholas Leaves Over 500K Without Power, 'Life-Threatening Floods' Expected

A powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.

