Woman Reduced to Tears By Vegan Customer's Nasty Complaint Email
The email, written in response to receiving a free non-vegan gift with their order, said: "I no longer trust your word."www.newsweek.com
The email, written in response to receiving a free non-vegan gift with their order, said: "I no longer trust your word."www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3