Woman Reduced to Tears By Vegan Customer's Nasty Complaint Email

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...especially when this woman, in particular, is taking care of your dog while her boyfriend is off banging some other woman. As they say, paybacks are a bitch, and that was certainly the case in this Sexcapade scenario when this unlucky lady just so happened to come across some incriminating evidence on her ex's iPad and use his furry best friend - and his beautiful high-ride apartment - as a way to get even. If you or anyone you know has a bad/funny/cringe-worthy story about an interesting sexual experience, please make sure to do your part and share it with the universe right here.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 19 DAYS AGO