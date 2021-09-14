CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Watch A Range Rover Sport SVR Roll Over In Spectacular James Bond Stunt

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being delayed for 18 months, the wait for No Time to Die is almost over. As we've seen in the trailers, the latest James Bond flick will have a lot of automotive action. The film opens with an Aston Martin DB5 taking a beating in Italy while being pursued by Jaguar XFs and baddies on bikes.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Revealed

Despite their reputation for poor reliability, Land Rover still has tons of ardent fans who are willing to deal with any repeating issues just to keep saying that they own a Land Rover. Misguided or not, you can’t say Land Rover fans aren’t loyal. For those outside of the “choir,” Land Rover is making moves to attract new customers.
CARS
mediapost.com

Land Rover Partners With James Bond Film

Land Rover is creating a Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” ahead of its world premiere later this month. Only 300 of the bespoke collector edition vehicles will be produced. They are inspired by the Defender SUV, which appears in the film and includes the Extended Black Pack with 22-inch Gloss Black wheels and Xenon Blue front brake calipers.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Rover Sport#Land Rover Range Rover#Suv#Cgi#Defenders
classicboat.co.uk

Watch: why a Spirit is the perfect yacht for James Bond

Spirit Yachts’s CEO and Head of Design Sean McMillan says the Spirit 46 that features in forthcoming Bond movie No Time to Die ‘suits the Bond character’. He was speaking on set in Jamaica, during shooting with Daniel Craig – watch the interview in full below. McMillan says of the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motorsportmagazine.com

1/36 James Bond | Aston Martin DBS | ‘Her Majesty’s Secret Service’

The first new Aston Martin driven by James Bond since the debut of the DB5 is the Aston Martin DBS in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Other than a telescopic rifle concealed in the glove compartment, this car is gadget free. Designed and built as the successor to the Aston Martin DB6, the DBS was introduced in 1967. While deviating from the more classic look of previous Aston Martin cars, the DBS featured trademark design aspects such as the bonnet scoop, wire wheels, and side air vents with a stainless-steel bridge that were synonymous with earlier vehicles from the manufacturer. Though this incarnation of the DBS was retired in 1972, the name has since been resurrected twice by Aston Martin on a model produced between 2007 and 2012, and a brand-new incarnation that is available now.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied Testing At Nurburgring

Land Rover is already showing the current-generation Range Rover Sport the door while batches of spy shots preview what the automaker has coming next. The latest preview is a video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel that captured the model's performance-oriented SVR trim testing on the Nurburgring race track and on the roads surrounding it.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Rare Range Rover Shooting Brake Is The Coolest Oddball

In the automotive world, there are few other body styles that get a car journalists' blood flowing quite like a shooting brake. This term was originally used to describe a horse-drawn wagon used to transport shooting parties on fox hunting trips, but was eventually adopted by the motoring world to loosely describe a sporty two-door wagon.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Land Rover Is Reportedly Developing A Bigger Range Rover-Based Defender

Land Rover apparently wants to capitalize on the success of the Defender nameplate by reportedly more variants to its lineup. Besides the upcoming longer-body eigh-seater Defender 130 that is expected in 2022, the rumored performance-focused Defender SVO, and a possible Defender pickup, the company is said to be developing a more luxurious model based on the upcoming Range Rover platform.
CARS
Robb Report

Over 30 of James Bond’s Cars, Boats and Planes Will Star in a New Petersen Museum Exhibition

As has been proven time and time again, James Bond knows his cars, but a new exhibition makes clear that he also knows his motorcycles, boats and aircraft. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles will open “Bond in Motion” later this month—just in time for the release of Agent 007’s 25th movie, No Time to Die. The exciting new show will feature over 30 vehicles from the beloved movie franchise and represents the largest collection of Bond vehicles ever displayed in the US at the same time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CarBuzz.com

James Bond-Inspired Aston Martin Toy Costs $123,000

If you have the bankroll to drive an exotic sports car like a 2022 Aston Martin DB11 Volante, chances are your children have some pretty flashy toys of their own. Last year, Aston Martin announced two toy cars called the DB5 Junior and DB5 Vantage Junior, limited to only 1,059 units and starting at a whopping $46,000. Now, the UK automaker will work again with The Little Car Company to create a limited edition version. It's called the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition, named after the James Bond film hitting theaters next month.
CARS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DB5 Junior 'No Time To Die' Edition Is A Spy Kid's Dream

It's two-thirds the size with 10 times the awesomeness. You don't have to be a James Bond fan to appreciate the Aston Martin DB5, but in this case, it's all about the spy game. As the headline and photos suggest, the convertible featured here isn't a normal DB5 but a two-third scale electric replica. Aston Martin collaborated with The Little Car Company and EON Productions to build it, hence the name DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition. Trust us when we say it lives up to the name.
CARS
Fox News

This tiny James Bond Aston Martin DB5 kills with cuteness

Aston Martin has collaborated with The Little Car Company to create a two-thirds scale version of 007's iconic DB5 spy car to help promote the upcoming film "No Time to Die." The working replica features Gatling guns hidden behind the headlights, a smoke screen, rotating license plates and a "skid mode" that lets it do donuts as you fire away.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots and video: F1-powered hypercar on the road and track

Final work on the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar is taking place ahead of the delayed 2021 launch, and the latest testing has seen prototypes hit the Nürburgring and some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads. AMG has two prototypes at its Nürburgring development center and one of these previously broke...
CARS
gtspirit.com

The Most Powerful AMG Car in History: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG officially premiered its first ever full performance hybrid model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The new model is entirely developed in Affalterbach, the concept features a unique drive layout with electric motor and battery on the rear axle and a high-performance battery developed in-house. They hybrid uses technology based on Formula 1.
CARS
robbreport.com

From a 1963 Aston Martin to a 2020 Ford GT: The 10 Best Collector Cars at the This Year’s Quail Motorsports Gathering

Monterey Car Week‘s annual concours, the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, always attracts a covey of automotive outliers in addition to more familiar fare in the world of collector cars. Last month’s event was no exception, as it proved a showcase not just for historic classics but also for cutting-edge concepts and even new production models from manufacturers aiming to put their star cars in front of enthusiasts fortunate enough to score a ticket to the exclusive expo.
CARS
Carscoops

RML And GTO Engineering Both Drop News On Their Separate Ferrari 250-Inspired Restomod Projects

The Ferrari 250 is one of the most rare, expensive and iconic vehicles in the world so it is pretty natural to inspire restomod builds. Currently, two British firms are working on similar projects set to combine retro looks, high-quality materials, and modern technology – RML, with the Short Wheelbase that pays tribute to the 250 GT SWB, and GTO Engineering with the 250 GTO-inspired Squalo. Although totally independent, they issued a press release on their progress at the same time!
CARS
Autoblog

Win a Range Rover Velar and the house (and garage) to keep it in

If you’re a fan of BBQ, country music and luxury SUVs, this giveaway is for you. Omaze is giving away not only a Range Rover Velar, but a 3,235-square-foot, four-bedroom/four-bath house in the city that’s known for keeping it weird, Austin, Texas. Here’s what we said about the Velar the...
AUSTIN, TX
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy