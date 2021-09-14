Watch A Range Rover Sport SVR Roll Over In Spectacular James Bond Stunt

The first new Aston Martin driven by James Bond since the debut of the DB5 is the Aston Martin DBS in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Other than a telescopic rifle concealed in the glove compartment, this car is gadget free. Designed and built as the successor to the Aston Martin DB6, the DBS was introduced in 1967. While deviating from the more classic look of previous Aston Martin cars, the DBS featured trademark design aspects such as the bonnet scoop, wire wheels, and side air vents with a stainless-steel bridge that were synonymous with earlier vehicles from the manufacturer. Though this incarnation of the DBS was retired in 1972, the name has since been resurrected twice by Aston Martin on a model produced between 2007 and 2012, and a brand-new incarnation that is available now.

