The Grand Cathay March into Total War: Warhammer III

So, sadly we know that Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed. I'm not surprised; even now, there are games finally showing the delaying factors of home working, transferring to that, and getting used to it. Total War: Warhammer III would never be omitted from this, with a game such as this and all the moving pieces making it more of a candidate for delay than any other type of game in the world. There's just more going on.