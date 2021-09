Not even two days since Ida destroyed the homes of many Staten Islanders, and Council Member Joe Borelli was at a fancy political fundraiser posing and taking pictures with Lauren Boebert. For those who have forgotten, Boebert is the congresswoman who claims she’s for law and order and yet pled guilty to unsafe driving after driving her car into a ditch in 2016, helped incite violence during the Jan. 6 insurrection that put officers in danger, and most recently tweeted in August that “The Taliban,” who harbored Osama Bin Laden, “are the only people building back better.”

