Tamer US August CPI bolsters Fed’s transitory inflation case

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be ready to begin removing stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The economy has healed to the point that the central bank could slow the pace of its massive monthly bond purchases "if progress continues broadly as expected," the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement after concluding its two-day meeting. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate and began buying bonds and other securities to ease lending conditions and ensure the financial system would not seize up. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the start of the taper process could begin before the end of the year, but an increase in the key borrowing rate would not come until later.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO