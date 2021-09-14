CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tamer US August CPI bolsters Fed’s transitory inflation case

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

When Will 'Transitory Inflation' Overstay Its Welcome?

There has been much talk of “transitory inflation”, but the evidence is starting to suggest the term may overstay its welcome. The Fed chose the word “transitory” to describe this instance of rising prices because of its imprecision. Transitory can denote hours, months, or decades. Using transitory versus a specific period provides the Fed freedom to be wrong but be grammatically correct.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
AFP

US Fed says it may 'soon' be time to remove stimulus

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be ready to begin removing stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The economy has healed to the point that the central bank could slow the pace of its massive monthly bond purchases "if progress continues broadly as expected," the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement after concluding its two-day meeting. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate and began buying bonds and other securities to ease lending conditions and ensure the financial system would not seize up. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the start of the taper process could begin before the end of the year, but an increase in the key borrowing rate would not come until later.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Tame#Fed#Reuters#The Labor Department#S P#Treasury#Td Securities#Oer#Dakota Wealth#Great Hill Capital Llc
MarketWatch

Fed doubles daily counterparty limit for overnight reverse repos

The New York Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the Federal Open Market Committee directed its Open Market Trading Desk to conduct overnight reverse repurchase agreements, or ON RRP, with a per-counterparty limit of $160 billion a day, effective Thursday. That's double the current limit of $80 billion and was raised to help "ensure that the ON RRP facility continues to support effective policy implementation," the New York Fed said, in a statement.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Fed opens policy meeting as markets awaits taper signal

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Stocks claw back, markets await Fed and Evergrande updates, bitcoin lower

The first wave of dip-buying appears is over as investors await clarity over Fed tapering and the fallout from Evergrande’s missed loan payments. Also providing a boost for sentiment was a rebound in housing starts and strong earnings results from Autozone, which provide some optimism that consumer spending habits were strong last quarter. The auto parts retailer had strong beats with earnings, revenue, and comparable sales. Investors however remain nervous that persistent supply chain issues and a labor market shortage will continue to eat at growth over the coming quarters.
STOCKS
ameriprise.com

The Fed, inflation and Washington proposals

The market tone has been somewhat cautious among investors in September, as stocks have seen few new catalysts to motivate buying. But after a strong first eight months of the year, investors should expect a modest pause in stock momentum. Stock performance is historically weak in September, and we believe investors should look forward to the fourth quarter, as equities tend to perform well then.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOXBusiness

Billionaire fund manager Gundlach debunks ‘transitory' inflation

Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy