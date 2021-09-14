CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline of more than 6 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory declines of 432,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 1.7 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 3.8 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.78 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.49 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Oil Drilling#Reuters#Diamondback#Devon Energy#Northern Oil And Gas Inc#Eia#Hurricane Ida#Pioneer Natural Resources#Baker Hughes Co#Bp Plc#Rice University
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar’s gain

LONDON -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil investor Warwick buys $450 million of Texas shale assets

One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
oilandgas360.com

EIA reports sharp decline in drilled but uncompleted shale well count

WASHINGTON – Based U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Drilling Productivity Report, 5,957 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) were in the United States in all DPR regions in July 2021, the lowest for any month since November 2017. The decline in DUCs in most major U.S. onshore oil-producing regions, especially in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

HP - Free Report) , Transocean (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry consists of companies that provide rigs (or specialized vehicles) on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. These operators offer drilling rigs (both land-based/onshore and offshore), equipment, services and manpower to exploration and production companies worldwide. Drilling for hydrocarbons is a costly and technically difficult enterprise, whose future is primarily dependent on the contracting activity and the total number of available rigs at a given point of time, rather than the price of oil or gas. Within the industry, it's interesting to note that the volatility associated with offshore drilling companies is much higher than their onshore counterparts and their share prices are more correlated to the price of oil. Overall, the drilling stocks are among the most volatile in the entire equity market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exxon to begin certifying some shale gas emissions amid investor pressure

HOUSTON- Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday said it will begin measuring methane emissions from production of natural gas at a New Mexico facility, joining a number of shale gas producers seeking to provide the data to buyers. The largest U.S. oil company, under pressure from investors and environmentalists to address...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy