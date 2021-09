With the pandemic still throwing curve balls at anyone’s ability to plan much beyond tomorrow, the idea of homeschooling two of my grandchildren became a tempting option to offer their parents. Masks and vaccines are frustratingly still being questioned by some people, giving the virus more time to threaten us with its mutations. Parenting can be stressful under the best of conditions, but the current situation is unsettling to say the least. I also longed to get reacquainted with two of my favorite people who were 8 and 5 years-old the last time they stayed over at my house. All of a sudden they are approaching fifth grade and second grade.

