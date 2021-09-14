Why 'Madagascar' Is a Better DreamWorks Franchise Than 'Shrek'

What made DreamWorks Animation’s original Shrek such a monster hit was due to the cultural moment it was released and its brand of comedy. The film heavily banked on lampooning fairy tale tropes that audiences had become numb to by the end of the Disney renaissance decade. It also skewed toward an older audience by having more innuendo and adult language than most mainstream Hollywood animated fare was permitted to have by 2001. In short, Shrek‘s roguish image as not your typical cartoon fairy tale cemented DreamWorks Animation as an anti-Disney counterculture for the new millennium, and audiences took notice. Shrek’s success netted the green ogre and his friends the inaugural Best Animated Feature Academy Award, a franchise life beyond the movie, and granted DreamWorks Animation the momentum to grow as a studio. Despite the eventual cultural burnout, the Shrek phenomenon changed the face of mainstream animation and painted a portrait of what to expect from the then-burgeoning animation studio. But if Shrek invented the DreamWorks comedy, 2005's Madagascar perfected it.