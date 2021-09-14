‘Heval’: First Trailer For Curiosity Stream & Sky Studios Doc About Actor Who Went To Syria To Fight ISIS

"We must continue to remain a distinct media outlet." Madman Films has debuted the first official trailer for the award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won two awards, including the top Audience Award in the World Cinema Doc section. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. I saw this film at Sundance and it's a remarkably powerful and inspiring film about courageous women. "Reaching new audiences through their growing platform, the women of Khabar Lahariya redefine what it means to be powerful in this timely and inspiring documentary." I can't recommend this film enough - it's the kind of invigorating documentary that should be shown in journalism schools all around the world.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO