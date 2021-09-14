CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Heval’: First Trailer For Curiosity Stream & Sky Studios Doc About Actor Who Went To Syria To Fight ISIS

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for Heval, Curiosity Stream’s first original feature, about British-born actor Michael Enright who volunteered for the fight against ISIS in Syria. The film is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Sky Studios for Curiosity Stream, the U.S. factual SVOD firm launched in 2015 by Discovery Channel...

Deadline

Sundance Doc ‘President’, About The Fight For Democracy In Zimbabwe, Gets North American Deal; Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover Exec-Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to President, directed by Camilla Nielsson (Democrats). Produced by Danish company Final Cut For Real and U.S.-based Louverture Films, in co-production with Norway-based Sant & Usant, the film premiered to strong notices at the Sundance Film Festival. Nielsson won a Special Jury Award for Verité Filmmaking in Park City. Greenwich is aiming to generate awards traction for the film with a December theatrical release. The movie charts the dangerous aftermath of Robert Mugabe’s removal from power in Zimbabwe. Against a backdrop of economic crisis, food shortages, and political violence, the stakes could...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Rescue’: Oscar-Winning Directors Plunge Into Dramatic True Story Of Thai Kids Trapped In Flooded Cave — TIFF Studio

In the summer of 2018, a story out of Thailand seized the world’s attention: 12 boys who were members of a soccer club and their coach became trapped in a flooded cave, and there was very little hope of rescuing them. British amateur cave divers, a team of American military personnel and Thai Navy SEALS joined forces to try to pull off a miracle rescue.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘7 Prisoners’: Director Alexandre Moratto On His Compelling Tale Of “Human Trafficking And Modern-Day Enslavement” — TIFF Studio

In the drama 7 Prisoners, a poor, young man from rural Brazil gets a shot at what sounds like a solid opportunity—a job at a metal scrapyard in São Paulo, earning enough money to help support his mother and sisters back home. Matheus (Christian Malheiros) and a small group of teenagers in similar economic circumstances head to the big city, but when they get there a nightmare awaits.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” Series

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer and poster for their “Hawkeye” series which is set to start streaming exclusively on Disney+ from November 24th. In the series set in post-blip New York City, former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for Award-Winning Doc 'Writing with Fire' from India

"We must continue to remain a distinct media outlet." Madman Films has debuted the first official trailer for the award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won two awards, including the top Audience Award in the World Cinema Doc section. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. I saw this film at Sundance and it's a remarkably powerful and inspiring film about courageous women. "Reaching new audiences through their growing platform, the women of Khabar Lahariya redefine what it means to be powerful in this timely and inspiring documentary." I can't recommend this film enough - it's the kind of invigorating documentary that should be shown in journalism schools all around the world.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Mau' Doc Film About Design Visionary Bruce Mau

"Design is one of the world's most powerful forces." Madman Film in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Mau, the first-ever, feature-length documentary about the design visionary Bruce Mau. The doc film explores his unlikely creative journey and ever-optimistic push to tackle the world’s biggest problems with design. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX and Hot Docs. Filmed over a period of approximately three years and directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann, the documentary looks back at Mau’s life to date and his career. It sets out to show his far-reaching, fundamentally optimistic view of design as a global change agent, based on some of his biggest projects. Mau and his wife Bisi Williams also discuss "how their lives have affected their design philosophy, how design can bring about change, and where its limits lie." Well, I definitely want to watch this doc soon.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Trailer: Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn & Others Hunt A New Terrorist In Wake Of 9/11

“Anthrax spores do not just die — they settle. They lie in wait.”. That chilling reminder leads the first trailer for The Hot Zone: Anthrax, National Geographic’s series about the wave of terror that gripped the country 20 years ago. In the weeks after the 9/11 attacks, several news-media offices and some prominent Democratic politicians were sent envelopes containing the deadly bacterium. Five people died, 17 others were infected, and the investigation would last nearly eight years.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Noise Of Engines’: First Trailer For San Sebastian Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for The Noise Of Engines (Le Bruit Des Moteurs), Philippe Grégoire’s French-language drama. The film is set to have its world premiere in San Sebastian Film Festival’s New Directors Competition on Sunday, September 19. The pic follows Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college,...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Pharma Bro’ Doc Trailer Examines Martin Shkreli’s Rise to Infamy

Documentary filmmaker Brent Hodge tries to parse the infuriating complexities of Martin Shkreli, and dig into the already evil system he exploited for his own gain, in the new trailer for Pharma Bro. The trailer offers a broad-strokes overview of Shkreli’s rise to infamy, from his decision to price gouge Daraprim, a life-saving drug for HIV and cancer patients battling parasitic infections, to his purchase of the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin (Ghostface Killah even makes a quick cameo, quipping of Shkreli, “He wouldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight”). In an...
MOVIES
First Showing

'The Village Detective: a song cycle' Cinema History Doc Official Trailer

"Cinema has the most mass reach, compared to the other arts." Kino Lorber has revealed the first official trailer for a new cinema history documentary film called The Village Detective: a song cycle, which just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. Arriving in a few art house theaters in a few weeks. This is the latest work from the filmmaker behind the outstanding doc Dawson City: Frozen Time, also based around a similar concept of finding old film reels and putting them together to tell a story. In Bill Morrison's new film The Village Detective, a Soviet film from 1969 is found in an Icelandic fisherman's net, and the filmography of its leading actor offers a portal into a history that has endured on celluloid. It turns out the film is just an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov. Morrison explores this idea and the context within cinema. It looks like another must watch for cinephiles.
MOVIES
Deadline

Macro Television Studios Boards Nneka Onuorah’s ‘Truth Be Told’ Black Church Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Charles D. King’s Macro Television Studios has teamed with Nigerian-American filmmaker, producer and activist Nneka Onuorah on Truth Be Told, her limited docuseries about the Black church. Macro will finance, produce and serve as the studio on the four-part docuseries, which is directed and executive produced by Onuorah via her Nneka Productions, LLC. Truth Be Told takes a bold and honest look at the culture behind the walls of the Black church. It will feature interviews with Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Warryn & Erica Campbell, David & Tamela Mann and Kev on Stage, among others. King, Marta Fernandez, Aisha Corpas Wynn...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Museum’ On BritBox, A Welsh Drama About A Museum Director Who Plunges Into The Underworld After An Affair

We’re generally used to seeing shows from the United Kingdom in English — even if it’s through thick Scottish or Northern Irish brogues. But other languages are spoken in the country, and The Museum shows us one example: Welsh. Most of the dialogue is in the native language of Wales, with some English sprinkled in. It adds a little more of a local flavor to a thriller that could take place in just about any city. Read on for more…
MUSEUMS
Variety

Sony Pictures Television, EbonyLife Set African Writers Initiative Alo

Nigerian media conglomerate EbonyLife Media and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have set Alo, an initiative offering a platform for writers of African heritage. The word Alo is from the Yoruba language and translates as “once upon a time.” The initiative will open Sept. 24 through Nov. 5, when writers can submit their television scripts and story documents, which will then be reviewed and shortlisted by a team consisting of executives from both EbonyLife and SPT. Entrants can reside outside Africa but must be of African heritage, born in any of the continent’s fifty-four countries or have proven citizenship as a native...
MOVIES

