‘Heval’: First Trailer For Curiosity Stream & Sky Studios Doc About Actor Who Went To Syria To Fight ISIS

"Design is one of the world's most powerful forces." Madman Film in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Mau, the first-ever, feature-length documentary about the design visionary Bruce Mau. The doc film explores his unlikely creative journey and ever-optimistic push to tackle the world’s biggest problems with design. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX and Hot Docs. Filmed over a period of approximately three years and directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann, the documentary looks back at Mau’s life to date and his career. It sets out to show his far-reaching, fundamentally optimistic view of design as a global change agent, based on some of his biggest projects. Mau and his wife Bisi Williams also discuss "how their lives have affected their design philosophy, how design can bring about change, and where its limits lie." Well, I definitely want to watch this doc soon.
Comments / 0