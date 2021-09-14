CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare megapod of whales seen feeding off Australia

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured by tour boat operators off Australia's southeast coast show more than 100 humpback whales rounding up and feeding on a ball of bait fish.

The Independent

Giant tortoise filmed hunting and killing bird in ‘horrifying’ footage

Tortoises are widely considered to be plodding, placid herbivores, but new footage of a giant of the species hunting, killing and eating a bird has taken scientists by surprise.Researchers on Frégate Island in the Seychelles have captured, for the first time, the moment when a Seychelles giant tortoise turned into a violent predator, pursuing, attacking and eating a tern chick.All tortoises were previously thought to be vegetarian, with the exception of occasional cases of eating carrion opportunistically, or consuming bones or snail shells for calcium.But since the “hunting tortoise” was recorded last summer, the researchers have said others in...
dronedj.com

Oz drone videos humpback whale mega-pod in feeding frenzy

A drone pilot has taken a rare and spectacular video of a giant pod of humpback whales feeding together off Australia’s New South Wales coast. Experts say the craft’s footage is tantamount to catching lightning in a bottle twice within a year – and in nearly the same place that was first accomplished.
Washington Post

'Yes, that was an earthquake’: Australia rocked by rare, powerful temblor

SYDNEY — A powerful earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday, damaging buildings and prompting people to spill onto the streets of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state. Government agency Geoscience Australia said the quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.0 but later revised to 5.8, was detected about 9:15 a.m. local...
AFP

Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne

A rare quake rattled southeastern Australia on Wednesday, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked Melbourne residents running into the streets. The shallow 5.9 magnitude tremor hit east of the country's second-largest city at the start of the working day and was one of the largest to hit the country in decades. With Melbourne beginning its eighth week of pandemic lockdown and braced for a third straight day of violent anti-vaccine protests, most residents were at home when the quake struck. Zume Phim, 33, owner of Melbourne's Oppen cafe, said he rushed onto the street as the tremor hit.
WBUR

U.S. Shares Submarine Technology With Australia In Rare Move To Counter China

President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sharing its nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia. The new partnership, which also includes the United Kingdom, is part of Biden's focus on the threat from China. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Christopher Johnson, president and CEO of China Strategies Group,...
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
DL-Online

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Gray foxes are 'cat-like' and rarely seen

Minnesota is home to four species of wild canids: gray fox, red fox, coyote and gray wolf. Moreover, of these four species, the gray fox is perhaps the least observed and understood of the four. Commonly mistaken as red fox, gray foxes are very unique and interesting mammals. The smallest...
IBTimes

Australia Shrugs Off China Anger On Nuclear Subs

Australia on Friday shrugged off Chinese anger over its decision to acquire US nuclear-powered submarines, while vowing to defend the rule of law in airspace and waters where Beijing has staked hotly contested claims. US President Joe Biden announced the new Australia-US-Britain defence alliance on Wednesday, extending US nuclear submarine...
gentside.co.uk

This 23 feet long shark could be the world's largest ever great white shark

If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!
