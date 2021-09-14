Rare megapod of whales seen feeding off Australia

Tortoises are widely considered to be plodding, placid herbivores, but new footage of a giant of the species hunting, killing and eating a bird has taken scientists by surprise.Researchers on Frégate Island in the Seychelles have captured, for the first time, the moment when a Seychelles giant tortoise turned into a violent predator, pursuing, attacking and eating a tern chick.All tortoises were previously thought to be vegetarian, with the exception of occasional cases of eating carrion opportunistically, or consuming bones or snail shells for calcium.But since the “hunting tortoise” was recorded last summer, the researchers have said others in...

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO