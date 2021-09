London (CNN Business) — Africa's space industry has been slow to take off, but it's predicted to skyrocket in the next few years. Since the continent's first satellite launched more than 20 years ago, 44 have been sent into orbit by 13 African countries, according to consultancy Space in Africa. It says a further 125 are being developed by 23 countries, all expected to launch before 2025.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO