CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point, TX

Alt equity firm Point says it won’t abandon reverse mortgage space

By Chris Clow
Housing Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint, a shared equity reverse mortgage firm that gives homeowners the ability to sell a small fraction of their equity, recently announced that it has raised over $1 billion in new capital commitments from real estate and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) investors. These companies include Atalaya Capital Management (which made a prior investment in 2018), Kingsbridge Wealth Management, Palisades Group, and Redwood Trust.

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Transforming the Real Estate Business

Consumers are growing more comfortable with transacting on their homes like any other good or service. Technology is speeding up the sales process and saving consumers enormous amounts of money. The real estate market is hot right now with low interest rates driving strong demand and inventory shortages crippling supply....
MARKETS
Housing Wire

Defects decline as mortgage lenders self-correct

Mortgage lenders have been making strides to right their wrongs, with critical defects falling to a rate of 2.01% in the first quarter of 2021, according to ACES Quality Management’s report published this week. This marks a notable improvement from the third quarter of 2020, when the critical rate rose...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Study: Real estate firms thrive on repeat and referral business

Referrals from past and repeat customers still generated the greatest number of inquiries for real estate firms in 2020 with 30% of brokerage business coming from this source, the same amount as in 2018, when the survey was last completed. On the flip side, interest generated from traditional open houses...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Housing Wire

What’s behind the sharp decline in mortgage delinquencies?

As the summer comes to an end, several issues are top of mind for everyone: the impact of the Delta variant, the debate over when the Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases, the situation in Afghanistan, and the federal debt limit and budget debate. When it comes to housing...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Reverse mortgage volume drops in August

The reverse mortgage volume boom appears to have diminished for now, at least if new data is any indication. Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) endorsements fell in August, 2021 by 14.3% to 3,679 loans, with July now having marked the end of a streak of monthly volume above a threshold of at least 4,000 units that has been observed since late 2020. This is according to data compiled by Reverse Market Insight (RMI).
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

The purchase mortgage market continues to pick up steam

Mortgage loan application volume rebounded from the week prior, increasing by 0.3% for the week ending Sept. 10, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly report. The increase in application volume was predominantly driven by purchase mortgage activity, which grew by 8% from the week prior, the trade group said.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverse Mortgage#Home Equity Loans#Mbs#Palisades Group#Redwood Trust#Rmd#Point Co#Americans#Hei#Cbo#Hecm
themreport.com

Reversing the Conversation About Reverse Mortgages

As a reverse mortgage specialist, I’m constantly reading about the products I sell and what people say about them. The other day I was reading an article in a trade publication about how reverse mortgages are a good option for people who “need a source of income” and who are “struggling to stay ahead of their bills.” I had to shake my head. “Not again,” I thought.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

How a low credit score can be costly when buying a home

Every Thursday morning, Freddie Mac (the Federal Loan Home Mortgage Corporation) publishes a survey of mortgage rates giving potential buyers a sense of the range they could be looking at when purchasing a house. This data is a baseline guide for someone considering a new home purchase. But just because...
REAL ESTATE
realtor.com

Why Is the U.S. Housing Market So Out of Whack? What Homebuyers Need To Know Right Now

There’s never been a housing market quite like this before. Today’s real estate agents are pulling double duty as therapists, consoling heartbroken homebuyers who lost out on their fifth—or 15th—home. First-time homebuyers around the country are being outbid by investors—some of whom are willing to pay more than $100,000 over asking price. Wealthy buyers offering all cash for second homes are sending prices ever higher, pushing the dream of homeownership out of reach for many folks.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Housing Wire

Zillow analyst on whether home prices can keep climbing

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily features an interview with Nicole Bachaud, an economic data analyst on Zillow’s economic research team. Bachaud discusses data from Zillow’s August 2021 market report, which looked at the housing market and the appreciation of home prices. Bachaud also talks about annual and monthly home price...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

How do remote valuation solutions benefit appraisers?

HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins and Incenter Appraisal Management President Mark Walser discuss how COVID-19 has disrupted the valuation process and the steps appraisers can take to get back on track. For more information, click here.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
Housing Wire

Lenders mandated to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals

Starting March 14, 2022, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will require all lenders to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals. The module can also accept appraisals for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs), the administration announced last week. The FHA Catalyst: Electronic Appraisal Delivery module will allow for the administration to expand...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Housing permits hold the key for economic expansion

On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts hit 1,615,000 for August and housing permits came in nicely at 1,728,000. These data lines beat expectations, and we had slight positive revisions to the previous months — overall, a good report on all fronts. I have always been mindful...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy