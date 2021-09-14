Alt equity firm Point says it won’t abandon reverse mortgage space
Point, a shared equity reverse mortgage firm that gives homeowners the ability to sell a small fraction of their equity, recently announced that it has raised over $1 billion in new capital commitments from real estate and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) investors. These companies include Atalaya Capital Management (which made a prior investment in 2018), Kingsbridge Wealth Management, Palisades Group, and Redwood Trust.www.housingwire.com
