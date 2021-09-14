Local Matters With Bob Bell: Tennessee Tech University Director Of News And Communications

Meet and get to know TTU’s new Director of News and Communications, Joe Fisher. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell sits down with Joe Fisher, the relatively new Director of News and Communications at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss his background and what brought him to TTU, the start up experience for the 2021-2022 school year, what he’s learned so far about the various academic programs at the university, as well as a forecast on how enrollment is currently looking for the fall semester.