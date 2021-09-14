ADA accommodations by the numbers: How does your company stack up?
Processing disability accommodations are just one of the many hats HR professionals have to wear, but it’s an important one and can be costly if done incorrectly. For instance, according to data presented at the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, an incorrectly handled Americans with Disabilities Act request for accommodation can cost a 1,000-employee company $694,000 if it goes to trial.www.benefitspro.com
