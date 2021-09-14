Clemson football: Tigers coach Dabo Swinney defends new starting QB D.J. Uiagalelei amid slow start

Surrounded by the first-team offense, Dabo Swinney got in the ear of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during this past Saturday's win over South Carolina State after a simple screen pass to a wide receiver in the second quarter sailed wide and glanced off the fingertips of his intended target resulting in an interception. The play, a teachable moment for Swinney and his young signal-caller, was a microcosm of a Tigers offense that has not found its rhythm yet this season, especially in the passing game where Uiagalelei holds a completion rate of 54% and has turned it over twice.