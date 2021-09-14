Pittsburgh man stopped with handgun at airport day before 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Pittsburgh Airport Gun 9.10 - WPXI A Pittsburgh man was stopped with a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 10, one day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (Transportation Secuirity Administration)

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man was stopped with a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 10, one day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the loaded .42 caliber handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Officers alerted Allegheny County Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

The man was cited and issued a summons to appear in court.

So far this year, 21 guns have been confiscated at the airport, tying 2020′s number.

Cox Media Group