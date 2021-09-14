A Tornado Threat Is In Place For Southern Ontario Today With Large Hail & Heavy Rainfall
Southern Ontario is in for an eventful weather day, which means you may want to pack a raincoat before heading out of the house. Across Southern Ontario, there is a threat of severe thunderstorms rolling in this afternoon and later tonight, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, supercells and possible tornadoes, according to The Weather Network. In fact, TWN is warning of a "tornado threat" throughout the day.www.narcity.com
