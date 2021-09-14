A motorcycle pile-up on SH 321 seriously injured a 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman (Dayton, TX) Nationwide Report

Two people were flown to a Houston area trauma center on Saturday night after a motorcycle pile-up on SH 321, a mile south of FM 1008 between Tarkington and Dayton.

As per the initial information, the three motorcycles were part of a larger group of motorcycles that were heading southbound along SH 321 at about 9:54 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that multiple motorcycles were coming back from a benefit somewhere. For unknown reasons, they started pulling over on the shoulder of the road.

