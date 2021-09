It’s easier now more than ever to find a livestream yoga class online, roll out a mat, and just get down into downward dog. But without the proper tools or gear, you might find it a bit more difficult to duplicate the hardcore stretch (and sweat) you used to get at your local gym or yoga studio. Whether you’re a just starting to cultivating a yoga practice at home, or you’re an experienced yogi, being equipped with the best yoga gear makes it a whole lot easier to facilitate difficult poses, or even support the more basic moves. From reliable mats,...

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO