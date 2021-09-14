Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for under $50. And we’ll throw you an extra $20 just because

Update: The PS5 has sold out at Amazon. It could drop at Game next. Read on for more information. The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio, ShopTo, Currys...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO