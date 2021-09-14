CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News and Notes from the Community Center

By Margaret Perritt
 7 days ago

On Monday, Sept. 20, we will reopen the Community Center and we shall remain open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless it becomes evident that it is unsafe to do so. For us, the rules have changed. We absolutely will require that everyone in the building...

boothbayregister.com

Local businesses support Health Center

We've been delighted by the support by 21 local businesses who want to help keep our community health center open. In particular, we'd like to thank Ed Brown's Wharfside Gallery. Ed and Susan have donated the full proceeds from the sale of several of his beautiful photographs, offered free pictures to large donors, and paid for advertising in the Register!
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sept. 25 is Rebuilding Together Day

Rebuilding Together-Lincoln County (RTLC) will hold their 2021 Rebuilding Together Day on Saturday, Sept 25. The 2020 event was cancelled due to concerns about community spread of Covid-19 so this year’s event will include protocols designed to ensure the safety of all participants. Rebuilding Together Day happens once a year...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Eunice News

News notes

Relief supplies accepted at Fire Dept. The Eunice Fire Department’s main fire station, located at 100 Park, will accept donations of hygiene products, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, and water for delivery to Hurricane Ida victims. Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main fire station on Park Avenue. For more information, call 457-6557. EHS vs St…
EUNICE, LA
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Who would have thought that one of the more sought after Summer Reading Program Prizes would be a shift as “Librarian for the Day” in the children’s room! When my coworker, Bethany Schmidt, BHML’s Community Technology Coordinator, first suggested the idea, I have to admit I thought it was a little bit crazy. Surely, no kid would choose to put their hard-earned raffle tickets in a drawing to spend a day in the children’s room working as a librarian. Boy was I wrong! Not only did summer reading participants put their raffle tickets in, quite a few of them put all of their raffle tickets in the box for Librarian for the Day! While I didn’t get a chance to count the number of raffle tickets, to my surprise, the box was full! Each raffle ticket was earned by reading for five hours, completing five reading challenges or writing a book review. Overall, we had 657 raffle tickets entered! That equals a lot of reading!
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tightrope

Another round of outdoor events in the past week and a first week of full-time school accomplished, Wiscasset is forging through the change of seasons and, where it can, moving nearer to normal amid the pandemic. The good weather is helping gatherings stay outdoors for added safety, especially since eating...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Fall show, opening dinner Sept. 30

Damariscotta River Grill hosts three new artists for their fall “Art at the Grill” show. Midcoast artists Cheryl DiCara, Elaine Hranich, and Cheryl Young share their varied styles, mediums and views of the beauty of Maine landscape and wildlife. The “Art at the Grill” opening reception is Thursday, Sept. 30. Join us for a special Prix Fixe three course menu that will be offered for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu from 4 - 8:30 p.m., and celebrate the artists. Art is on display Sept. 20 through Nov. 1.
VISUAL ART
boothbayregister.com

New teacher returns to classroom after 7-year recess

Nicole Ellis is back in the classroom this fall, teaching fifth and sixth grade math and science in Edgecomb. The 2010 University of Maine graduate previously taught fifth grade in New Hampshire. But seven years ago, after the birth of her first child Austin, she left teaching to raise her children. Austin attends school in Damariscotta and 3-year old Isabella attends the Eddy pre-school.
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

More drive-up flu vaccine clinics

LincolnHealth begins its annual flu vaccination clinics this Saturday, with drive-up events in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta. Clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 in front of the Watson Health Center on the Miles Campus in Damariscotta and outside the Family Care Center on the St. Andrews campus in Boothbay Harbor.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Brad Betts’ Santa Barbara series

I haven’t written about the art of Brad Betts for a very long time. I realized this when I was at his Down East Gallery to interview Cilla Alden about her featured show there. Brad’s paintings are the kind that will take you on adventures on the sea … on...
VISUAL ART
boothbayregister.com

Kurr talks close contacts, first week of school

Boothbay Region Elementary School administration and staff have been conducting contact tracing for five cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 10. Principal Shawna Kurr released a letter Sept. 16 explaining how contact tracing works, how Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Maine Department of Education define a “close contact,” and what that means for students depending on things like vaccination and the nature of contact.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Planning board approves 2 applications

A new skidway and a subdivision expansion were approved Sept. 15 during the Boothbay Planning Board meeting. The board unanimously approved James Catano’s and Michelle Masse’s request to construct two 24-foot by 6-foot beams 10 feet apart supported by two sets of pilings with the lower ends pinned to ledge. Stockwell Environmental Consultant President Lauren Stockwell presented the applicants’ request to build the skidway at their West Side Road property in Trevett.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy offers forest bathing workshop

The natural world offers many forms of respite and restoration. Forest therapy is a research-based framework for supporting healing and wellness through immersion in forests and other natural environments. In Japan it is called “shinrin yoku,” which translates to “forest bathing.” Studies have demonstrated a wide array of health benefits, especially in the cardiovascular and immune systems, and for stabilizing and improving mood and cognition.
JEFFERSON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens collaborates with Midcoast Conservancy on timber frame build

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, thanks to a partnership with Hidden Valley Nature Center of Midcoast Conservancy, now has a new outdoor classroom. The collaboration, offered as a timber frame construction workshop, took place in October 2019. Over four days, students, guided by Bob Lear of Bob’s Beams in Whitefield, built and erected the 18-foot x 60-foot open-sided structure.
WHITEFIELD, ME
boothbayregister.com

School committee reviewing volunteer policy

New Edgecomb Eddy School Principal Christina Boursaw reported enrollment hit 119 for the first week of school. Boursaw told school committee members Sept. 13, enrollment included 31 students from other towns: Alna, 18; Westport Island, six; Boothbay, two; Wiscasset, two; Bremen, one; and a student who previously attended Great Salt Bay.
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Updated: Boothbay Harbor selectmen hear audit, resignations

Boothbay Harbor selectmen received the town's annual audit report from Fred Brewer CPA Sept. 13. Brewer reported nothing unusual and commended the town for putting more into undesignated funds this year, though he also said the town could have afforded to apply more of those funds to the budget and still maintain a healthy balance.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

You may join Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in person or online for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks are now required for everyone. We will be passing the Friendship Folders at the beginning of the service for everyone to sign in case contact tracing is necessary. Childcare is available. If you wish to continue worshiping from home, you may live stream at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rev. Tunkle at St. Columba’s

Rev. Paul Tunkle will be the celebrant at the 10 a.m. service at St. Columba’s on Sunday, Sept. 16. Storyteller Doris Feyling will tell the story of Bathsheba. There will be no hymns. Masks are recommended, even though vaccinated. For questions, call the church at 633-6313. St. Columba’s is located...
RELIGION

