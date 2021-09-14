CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Change Could Force 216 Million to Flee Home

By Climate Nexus
ecowatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many as 216 million people could be forced from their homes by the impacts of climate change in the next 30 years, a new report from the World Bank finds. The Groundswell 2.0 report, published Monday, finds the combination of failure to cut climate pollution and alleviate global inequities could drive further desertification, sea level rise, and other slow-moving impacts that force people to relocate within their own countries. Those numbers are in addition to cross-border migration and those forced to flee their homes by acute climate-fueled disasters like extreme weather events.

www.ecowatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are...
SOCIETY
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Latin America#Sub Saharan Africa#North Africa#Flee Home#The World Bank#Groundswell#Voa News#Sub Saharan#Ap#Reuters#Afp#Climate Nexus#Hot News#Nexus Media News
ecowatch.com

More People Are Eating Bugs – But Is It Ethical to Farm Insects for Food?

Insect farming is a rapidly growing industry, with hundreds of companies worldwide rearing insects at industrial scales. The global value of insect farming is expected to surpass $1.18 billion by 2023. Farmed insects, or “mini-livestock," refers to insects such as crickets and mealworms raised for the sole purpose of being...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy