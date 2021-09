For months, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie documented their vanlife travels around the U.S. on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. For the last several weeks, Petito’s disappearance and the discovery of a body the FBI believes is her near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming have captivated social media, and have created a seemingly endless well of videos and posts about her disappearance. Her death has created one of the largest open-source missing person investigations the internet has ever seen, led essentially exclusively by untrained content creators.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO