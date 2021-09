Company/project name: SCOPE (Supportive Community of Professional Engineers) What does your company/project do? SCOPE connects students with local professionals to foster a supportive community that empowers students to explore the possibilities of a career in computer science and engineering. We host panels where professionals with diverse backgrounds provide insight on the different pathways into careers, advice on resumes and interviews, guidance on navigating the transition from school to industry and much more. Our goal is to give students the opportunity to connect and network with local professionals so they can develop their own career "scope."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO