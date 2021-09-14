‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand to Launch New Podcast (Exclusive)

One of the rites of passage when it comes to martial arts films is watching the iconic movie, The Karate Kid. The film franchise began in the mid 1980’s until its fourth and final film premiered in the early 1990’s. The stories followed the coming-of-age journey of teenagers who are forced to stand up for themselves, and face their bullies by learning martial arts from a skilled mentor. Who could ever forget the classic mentor, Mr. Miyagi, who is still used as a character reference up to this day? The films were a massive success, and became instant classics for the years to come. It didn’t take long before an animated series, video games, and other kinds of merchandise were created to cater to the growing fanbase of the film franchise. In 2010, a remake of the famed franchise, starring Jaden Smith (The Pursuit of Happyness) and Jackie Chan (The Rush Hour movie franchise), focused on the art of kung fu, and was re-introduced to a new generation of martial arts fanatics.

