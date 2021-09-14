CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand to Launch New Podcast (Exclusive)

Dying for more “Cobra Kai”? Well, this is about as close as we can get you — for now. Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, stars of the “Karate Kid” sequel series on Netflix, are launching a new podcast together titled “Lone Lobos,” TheWrap has learned exclusively. (“Lobos” is Spanish for “wolves,” if you don’t know pretty basic Español. “Lone” is, well, English for “lone.” You get by now, “Lone Wolves.”)

