USC fired head coach Clay Helton and tropical storm Urban Meyer immediately became a Category 4 hurricane

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer has been an NFL coach for exactly one NFL game. It didn’t go so well. Meyer, coach of the league’s second worst team, got embarrassed by the league’s first worst team on Sunday, trailing by two touchdowns after 15 minutes. It never really got better from there either, as Jaguars coughed up 37 points to the Texans in the ugliest of ugly Week 1 losses. Is there a steep learning curve moving from the college coaching ranks to the pros? Yes. Is Meyer smart enough to figure it out? Probably. Does he want the hassle? Well, that seems to be the multi-million dollar question right now …

T Awen
7d ago

He'll retire for medical reasons AGAIN, then got to USC eventually.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Nick Saban
