Indigo De Souza expands US tour
North Carolina artist Indigo De Souza released her very good sophomore album, and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take last month (order on opaque yellow vinyl). She's on tour supporting it now, including two sold out Brooklyn dates at Elsewhere Zone One on September 24 and Baby's All Right on September 25, both with Horse Jumper of Love, and she's just added some new dates. They include a few new shows in November as well as an East Coast run in January of 2022, with stops in Richmond, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia. See all dates below.www.brooklynvegan.com
