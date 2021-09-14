CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you better off raising your family in Illinois over Missouri?

By Mark Hespen
 8 days ago
One website claims that you are better off raising your family in Illinois compared to Missouri, and they say it's not even that close, are they right?. Wallethub.com has an article on their website that claims Illinois to be the 16th best state in the country to raise your family in, compared to Missouri which comes in just below the halfway mark at 27th on the list. To see the list for yourself click here, but the site says they used a number of different factors to determine the rankings including categories like, Family Fun, Health and Safety, Education and Child Care, Affordability, and Socioeconomics.

Longbow
8d ago

I have lived in both and I prefered raising my family in Missouri. Illinois sucks, taxed beyond belief and unable to determine just were all the taxes that are collected end up at.

Tamcat
8d ago

A economist says Illinois is highest overall taxes . He took into account sales taxes income taxes etc and Illinoisans pay 15% of their income in various taxes . Property taxes second highest in the country . They tax your taxes here . The schools suck , I can’t think of anything really good . Missouri is by far the better state . In Illinois they’ve decided to go green way before most of the country . California did now they have rolling blackouts and electric bills 80% higher than the rest of the country . Illinois intends to get rid of natural gas which runs a lot of peoples stoves , furnaces and water heaters ,

Gordon Gabaree
8d ago

More children have been shot in Chicago than have died from COVID-19 in the entire US this year

KICK AM 1530

I had no idea Illinois had an Ozarks and it’s Stunning!

I always just assumed that anything called "Ozarks" was in Missouri, but apparently Illinois has their own Ozarks and the area looks absolutely breath taking!. When I first moved to Quincy here in west central Illinois 2 and a half years ago from Chicago, one of the first things I realized was that everyone takes vacations to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. I have taken a vacation there last year and it really was fantastic, great bars, restaurants, water sports, and it was beautiful scenery, but I was shocked to learn that the Land of Lincoln has their own Ozarks!
ILLINOIS STATE
republictimes.net

More Cardinals plates in Illinois than Missouri

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that more than 71,000 sports team series license plates have raised over $13 million since its inception for public schools statewide. “It is a win-win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans,” White said. As of early September, the Chicago...
ILLINOIS STATE
stlpublicradio.org

How Missouri And Illinois Are Tackling Redistricting

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg and Eric Schmid delve into how Missouri and Illinois are handling the once-a- decade process of redistricting. The delay in census data collection, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has caused states across the country to prolong their...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Mu variant of COVID-19 detected in Missouri and Illinois

CLEVELAND (WJW/NEXSTAR) — Recently added to the World Health Organization’s list of coronavirus variants of interest, the B.1.621, or mu variant, has been detected in 49 states. That’s according to a report from FOX News, which cites estimates compiled by Outbreak.info. Nebraska is reportedly the only state where the mu...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Ranked in Top 10 for Best State for Teachers

If you're a teacher in Illinois, first thank you, and second congrats you are some of the bests in America. Illinois was ranked number 9 out of all the states for being the best states for teachers in America, and I have to agree. I have been fortunate enough for my kiddos to have some of the best teachers so far since they have been in school. So, what makes Illinois one of the best for teachers? According to wallthub.com the researched all 50 states ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan.
EDUCATION
KICK AM 1530

These Ghost Tours in Illinois and Missouri Are Not For The Faint of Heart

You may think you're not afford of ghost, but have you tried these famous Illinois Ghost Tour?. I am all about finding ghost and why places are haunted, but I am not sure if I could do them in the dark. I know weird right? I love learning the history of places and why they are haunted and who haunts these pales, but when it comes down to it, I am not sure i am brave enough to do these ghost tours in the dark. Illinois has several places to take tours throughout the year, but as we creep closer to Halloween you might want to check some of these tours out.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: Army Abandons Massive Hospital Complex (September 20, 1946)

September 20, 1946, saw the end of the Mayo General Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois. This massive, sprawling complex occupied 99 buildings across 155 acres and was one of 60 Army hospitals built during World War II. For safety, the Army distributed its hospitals far from major population centers, and Galesburg was 200 miles from both Chicago and St. Louis.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jenn Leach

Another Texas freeze coming?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Texas is predicted to reach icy cold conditions this winter season. In February 2021, the area experienced extremely cold temperatures and snow across many parts of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Argus Observer Online

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Oregon

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
OREGON STATE
