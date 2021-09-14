Man charged after child, sitting unrestrained on driver's lap, dies in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Woodbridge man has been charged after police say a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed in July. On July 29 around 10:40 a.m., police responded to a crash involving four cars on Backlick Road near Barta Road in Springfield. According to the Fairfax County Police Dept., 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery was traveling northbound in a Lincoln Town Car on Backlick Road with the child unrestrained sitting on his lap. As Lowery passed through the intersection at Barta Road, the car drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic signal pole.wset.com
Comments / 4