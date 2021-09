CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (Sept. 21): Rodriguez was located safely. PREVIOUSLY: Upper Allen Township Police are searching for Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, also known as Roxanne Moore of Cumberland County. According to police, Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 19 around 7 p.m. at her home on the 600 block...

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO