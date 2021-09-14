CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Interstate 35E in Lewisville

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
An 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire along Interstate 35E in Lewisville early Tuesday morning, leaving a mess of debris firefighters say could take hours to clear. It happened before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Texas 121. The Lewisville Fire Department wrote on social media that it appeared the big rig crashed into a barrier wall, with the impact shearing the axles off the truck and its trailer.

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

