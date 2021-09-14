Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Interstate 35E in Lewisville

An 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire along Interstate 35E in Lewisville early Tuesday morning, leaving a mess of debris firefighters say could take hours to clear. It happened before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Texas 121. The Lewisville Fire Department wrote on social media that it appeared the big rig crashed into a barrier wall, with the impact shearing the axles off the truck and its trailer.