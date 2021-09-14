CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occam.fi partners with COTI to explore strategic co-development initiatives

Cover picture for the articleAmong other synergies, the partnership will explore bringing ADA payments to the OccamRazer launchpad. Zug, Sept. 13, 2021 — COTI, the first company in the world to offer a Cardano (ADA) payment gateway in association with the Cardano Foundation, will partner with Occam.fi to explore potential development synergies, including the possibility of enabling users to participate in initial decentralized offerings in ADA through the OccamRazer launchpad.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ada#Occamrazer#The Cardano Foundation#Cfund#Https Coti Io Blog#The Occam Association
