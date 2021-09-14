CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jules Koundé Chelsea Secret Revealed Amid Antonio Rüdiger Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea could push ahead with a move for Sevilla star Jules Koundé if Antonio Rüdiger departs the club in January, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a January move for the former AS Roma man, who is demanding a significant pay rise to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOEyZ_0bvecFCA00
(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

As per Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervión via Sport Witness, Chelsea could push for a move for Koundé in the January transfer window if Rüdiger decides to leave the club.

It was reported recently that the 22-year-old central defender will be able to feature in the Champions League if he swaps Sevilla for Chelsea in January.

The Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal and pursue other targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHBfA_0bvecFCA00
Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Though Chelsea were left 'bemused' with Sevilla's approach to negotiations, a deal for the centre-back will still be discussed between the two sides in the coming months.

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but Chelsea did not raise their offer for the Frenchman this summer.

It has been stated previously that the Blues will reassess the situation in January after failing to seal a move for Koundé, who will spend a third season in the Spanish top-flight.

Rüdiger has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet in west London since being handed a new lease following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club in January.

With the Germany international entering the final year of his existing deal, it remains to be seen if he will commit his future to the Blues, who have been targeting defensive reinforcements in recent months.

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

