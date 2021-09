Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament but now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Canada s election on Monday.Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. “Trudeau made an incredibly stupid error in judgement,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO