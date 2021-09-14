CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

By Mike DeStefano
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s release calendar is rife with big releases that you should be considering adding to your Fall 2021 rotation. Things kick off on Tuesday morning with Sacai and Clot’s LDWaffle collab before the “Aquatone” Huarache and “Light Smoke Grey” Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle hit retailers on Wednesday. The “Iconic Red” Air Jordan 14 Low and “Championship Red” Dunk Low are scheduled for Thurday. On Friday sneaker fans can look forward to the “Bred” Air Jordan 11 Low IE and Size x Nike Air Huarache. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Obsidian” Air Jordan 13 before the “Honey Flux” Adidas Yeezy Boost MNVN debuts early next week on Monday.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Sneaker#Nike Air#Jordan 11#Clot
Highsnobiety

The Best Prada America's Cup Sneakers Colorways

Anyone who has entered the world of sneakers during the last 5 years will take for granted the idea that luxury and sportswear are one and the same. Look back a little further, though, and the two worlds were universes apart. Luxury stuck to basic silhouettes and high-end leathers — because that’s what it knew — while sportswear giants pushed technological boundaries. But while the Guccis and Balenciagas were decades from their first real sneaker push, Prada was honing the craft, namely with the Prada America’s Cup sneakers.
APPAREL
geekculture.co

Nike Releasing Gundam Inspired SB Dunk High Sneakers

Nike is releasing two new pairs of Nike SB Dunk High that pay strong homage to Gundam. The sneakers aren’t an official collaboration with the Japanese anime but the designs are too close to the RX-o Unicorn to believe that they’re not heavily inspired by Gundam. The new collection features 2 colourways – white and black. The white pair is aptly called ‘White/Amarillo’ whereas the black pair is called ‘Banshee’.
APPAREL
fashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: ETRO Earthbeat Sneaker

What: NYFW had you run off your feet? Can relate! We’re making up for a week spent traversing the city in skyscraper heels by switching them out for fashionable yet functional footwear. Introducing ETRO’s unisex Earthbeat Sneaker, first unveiled on the Men’s Fall Winter runway…and quickly working its way into our rotation since its launch last week.
APPAREL
Time Out Global

Adidas is releasing a Japan-exclusive pair of Hachiko-inspired sneakers with Atmos

Hachiko, known as Japan’s most loyal dog, is a symbol of Shibuya, immortalised with statues, movies and now sneakers. Adidas has teamed up with Harajuku-based sneaker specialist Atmos to release a brand new pair of Hachiko-inspired kicks called the Superstar Dog. The shoes are a reinterpretation of the classic Adidas...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

AMBUSH to Release Leather Mix Hi-Top Sneakers for Its FW21 Collection

Following the release of its rubber boots, Tokyo-based label AMBUSH has unveiled new Leather Mix Hi-Top sneakers for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The upper is crafted with premium leather contrasted with the rubber eyelets and mesh lining. The rubber sole stretches above the midsole, submerging the toe box and heel altogether. Rounding out the sneaker is AMBUSH’s logo on the heel alongside the stamped EU sizing. The distinctive pair will arrive in two-tone and monochrome colorways including “Yellow/Green,” “Red/Black,” “Sail White” and “Black.”
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Levi’s Jeans: All Fits, Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. In the beginning, there was one: the 501. In 1873, Levi Strauss and Co. received a patent for blue jeans reinforced with rivets...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Sneaker Freaker's 720-Page 'Soled Out: The Golden Age of Sneaker Advertising' Celebrates Vintage Sneaker Print Ads

Sneaker Freaker has teamed with publishing company Phaidon to release Soled Out: The Golden Age of Sneaker Advertising, a 720-page homage to vintage print ads from some of the world’s most notable sneaker brands. Consisting of over 900 ads, the hardcover book is a veritable tome of sneaker history, one backed by nearly a decade of research and discovery.
APPAREL
Complex

Sneaker Shopping & FSR Hosts On ‘Sneaker of The Year’ Book

There are books that look good on coffee tables, ones that are great for shelf decor, and others that demand a whole different type of respect. The new Sneaker of the Year book from Complex is an example of that last kind—a visually-arresting, culturally-relevant tome that captures special moments in sneaker history, and delivers both knowledge and inspiration. Curated by the highly-attuned Complex editorial team, this new publication captures 35 years of sneaker culture from an insider's perspective and crowns the best sneaker released each year, from 1985 till today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PC Gamer

Where to collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite

Fortnite's Balenciaga crossover wants you to collect S sneakers for a new spray cosmetic. What's an S sneaker? That's a line of shoes from luxury brand Balenciaga, which recently launched a line of $1,000 Fortnite T-shirts that make JCPenney look like high fashion. Collecting S sneakers (40 to be exact)...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

The 7 Best Shoes for Filmmakers to Wear on Set

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Filmmakers tell stories that sometimes imitate real life, and because you never know where life will take you, you’ll need shoes that can go anywhere. Film shoot locations can range from a simple bedroom scene (think Molly Ringwald chatting on the phone to a friend in “Pretty in Pink”) to extreme conditions (like “The Impossible” — a harrowing drama, starring Tom Holland and Naomi...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Fossil Watches

Fossil, an American-founded company, carried the generational baton from Timex in the horological relay race for market share. To reinforce the significance of Fossil in the marketplace, it’s best to let its competition do the talking: During Apple Events, the benchmark for Apple Watch sales is those of Rolex, The Swatch Group, and Fossil. Fossil continues to be relevant and should be in the conversation. Today, it remains one of the largest watch manufacturers in the world by volume, generating much of the Fossil Group’s $2 billion of annual revenue.
APPAREL
Complex

The New MCQ Aratana Sneakers Feel Like Clouds for Your Feet

Gone are the days of dragging your feet because MCQ, the contemporary London based label (under the house of Alexander McQueen) recently launched its lightest shoe yet: the Aratana. To create the Aratana, MCQ collaborated with footwear design and engineering company Areté, delivering sneakers made to feel like you’re walking on clouds.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
beincrypto.com

What are CryptoPunks? The Complete Guide

CryptoPunks is one of the earliest and largest NFT projects. Some call it a primitive NFT collection that was a pleasant accident. But that doesn’t take away the fact that it set the ball rolling for the digital art revolution; it has also set an incredible standard for the collectible industry.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy