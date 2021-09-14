Keke Palmer jokingly shaded the Met Gala menu: ‘This is why they don’t show y’all the food’

Actor, singer and Met Gala red carpet co-host Keke Palmer didn’t seem to be the biggest fan of the menu at the event on Monday night.

Palmer, who co-hosted Vogue’s livestream alongside comedian and Broad City’s finest Ilana Glazer, took to her Instagram story to post a picture of a plate of scarce food served at the festivities.

“This [is] why they don’t show y’all the food," she captioned the picture alongside an emoji with the tongue sticking out.

But in good fun, she concluded the post with: “I’m just playinnnn.”

Once Pop Base, a pop culture-centered Twitter account, posted about it, people couldn’t help but think the food was a disappointment.

“Ain’t nun high-fashion about that, “someone wrote.

“Babygirl spent hours interviewing people to get this,” another added.

Someone else joked that this is why Nick Jonas grabbed another bite to eat after a former appearance at the event.

“No wonder Nick Jonas went to go and get pizza afterwards,” they wrote.

Check out some other responses below.

In the run-up to the annual fashion spectacular, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour released an article highlighting that, for the first time in Met Gala history, the cuisine served to guests would be entirely plant-based, with a focus on sustainability.

According to the magazine, 10 up-and-coming New York chefs — Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske — created the meals for the fashion event.

Each chef was picked by Marcus Samuelsson, an Ethiopian-Swedish restaurateur who said in a press release from The Met that he was “honoured” to have the opportunity to be involved in an initiative that highlights incredible “New York chefs.”

"After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes, Samuelsson said before adding that the event provided an “opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."