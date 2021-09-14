Xbox Game Pass adds Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2, and more in late September
Microsoft has announced new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late September, which include Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2, and more. Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take players on a journey of discovery and conflict. Join Flynn and his mythical companion Dex to save Rosantica from The Scourge. Discover and master the power of Crimson Energy to stop the evil overlord Zealock!www.gematsu.com
