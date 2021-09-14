CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass adds Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2, and more in late September

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late September, which include Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2, and more. Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take players on a journey of discovery and conflict. Join Flynn and his mythical companion Dex to save Rosantica from The Scourge. Discover and master the power of Crimson Energy to stop the evil overlord Zealock!

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Football Manager 2022 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one

Football Manager 2022 is coming November 9, and when it releases, Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will be able to play it for free. The popular football club simulator is coming day one to Microsoft's subscription service, and if you haven't subscribed yet—or it's been a while since you last signed up—you can get Xbox Game Pass for PC for only $1 for your first month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The cheapest Xbox game deals and sales in September 2021

If you're looking to pad out your collection, you'll be glad to know that cheap Xbox game deals are easy to find. From excellent backwards compatibility across the range of Microsoft's consoles to regular sales across both physical and digital titles, there's plenty of Xbox game deals up for grabs at any one time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Open World Games on Xbox Game Pass

There’s nothing better than getting lost in a huge, digital world. In an open world game, you can forget about your real-world worries and become someone new. Forget about doing the dishes or your stresses at work; instead, you’ve only got to worry about exploring somewhere new, uncovering fascinating landmarks and engaging in twisting narrative quests. There are tonnes of open world games out there, but which ones are the best on Xbox Game Pass?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#New Xbox#Crimson Energy#Big Friend#Xbox Game Pass Embark#Harness#Jrpg#Harmony#Unsighted
purexbox.com

Three More Games Are Now Available With Xbox Game Pass (September 9)

It's another Xbox Game Pass day! This time we have three delightful indie titles to dive into, including the much anticipated The Artful Escape. If that doesn't strike your fancy, there's also a few other interesting titles worthy of your time now available. Here are the new games you can...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Life is Strange: True Colors on Xbox Game Pass?

Is there a Life is Strange: True Colors Xbox Game Pass release right now? The new Life is Strange adventure game is out now from Square Enix, but is it only available as a separate release, or is there a Life is Strange: True Colors Game Pass version for subscribers to try — and if so, is the game available with both the Xbox and PC Game Pass versions? The first two Life is Strange games both appeared on Game Pass, so True Colors should too, right?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Yesterday

The newest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game just released on Xbox consoles yesterday. If you're not an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will need to pay $20 to play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. However, if you're a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can start playing the game for no extra free. And of course, as long as the game in question, Crown Trick, is available via the subscription service, subscribers can cop it outright with a 20 percent discount.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

You need to play the best mafia RPG on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

Crime is cool. Not in real life (usually) but across our various gaming fantasies crime is treated with far more romanticism than, say, the reality of DNA testing pubes. Heists, capers, and assassinations run rampant throughout some of our most beloved titles. And why shouldn’t they? Games thrive on escapism, so it's no surprise law-abiding gamers have made the Grand Theft Auto franchise such a smashing success.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Android Devices
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — September 13th to 19th

A whopping 22 games launch for Xbox next week, and while there aren't any big-name releases per se, there are still a bunch of interesting titles on the way, including Aragami 2, Skatebird, and Tails of Iron. Two games next week are launching straight into Xbox Game Pass. Both Aragami...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

5 Great Simulation Games on Xbox Game Pass

Some of us play video games to escape from our reality and get our minds off some of the problems that taunt us in the real world. Well, playing some good old simulation games is a great way of getting those sweet hours of relaxation and chill. But enough talk, let’s jump right into this selection of amazing simulation games available on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Riftbreaker Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass Later This October

Update: We finally have a solid date for The Riftbreaker! Developer EXOR Studios has announced the game will be available with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on October 14. To accompany the release date announcement, the team has put out a new trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Aragami 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft has revealed today the next new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, which includes a lot of [email protected] titles. Aragami 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, and seven other games will be available on Console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, but some new games such as Phoenix Point and Tainted Grail: Conquest are only coming to a single platform.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Mini Review: Crown Trick - Another Fantastic Roguelite For Xbox Game Pass

One of the beauties of Xbox Game Pass is being able to try out games we would never usually touch. Crown Trick is the latest in a long line, replicating the roguelite genre with its own unique twist. After the huge success of Hades, players, such as ourselves, are looking for more titles to scratch the itch it left. Thankfully, Team 17's latest stab at the genre is a successful entry and one that has sucked us in after dying a lot.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Deathloop on Xbox Game Pass?

Can fans expect to see a Deathloop Xbox Game Pass release? The long-awaited Deathloop release date is tomorrow, September 14, after being delayed multiple times. Fans of previous Arkane games on Xbox such as the Dishonored series and Prey may have noticed that Deathloop seems to be only available on PC and PlayStation at this time, despite Bethesda and Arkane being owned by Microsoft. Is Deathloop a PS5 exclusive? Will Deathloop come to Xbox Game Pass, or Game Pass on PC?
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

This Month on Xbox Game Pass (September 16 to October 1, 2021)

It’s the latter half of September, which means it’s time for yet another set of Game Pass games to enjoy! While we, unfortunately, missed noting the last batch of titles, there were some excellent games that made their way to Xbox Game Pass. Most notably, the previous entry saw indies like Crown Trick and Breathedge, alongside bigger budget titles including Surgeon Simulator 2 and Final Fantasy XIII. With so many titles coming for the latter half of September though, there’s plenty of Xbox Game Pass additions to be excited about. Without further adieu, here’s everything you can expect to play from September 16 to October 1!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy