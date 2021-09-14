CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luar RTW Spring 2022

By Thomas Waller
Wwd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a three-season hiatus, designer Raul Lopez, former cofounder of Hood By Air, has reintroduced his brand Luar with a fitting next chapter. Lopez’s work is about a reframing of culture and influence, giving narrative to BIPOC creators who don’t get the proper recognition they deserve when their ideas and culture are co-opted by the masses. Lopez opted to supplant the term “basic,” with spring’s collection taking a more commercial bent and a focus on wearability — he’s “taking basic to camp,” as his show notes declared.

