TSM FTX extends partnership with Advocate

Partnership will deliver live, real-time, and on-demand video, and visual marketing services to Oracle Cloud customers and fuel rapid international expansion. Oracle today announced that Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud with millions of active users, selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its growth and accelerate its global expansion. To meet fast-growing demand in the enterprise video market, Kaltura will deliver its Video Experience Cloud on OCI to power real-time, live, and on-demand video experiences to customers around the world. In addition, Kaltura and Oracle are extending their strategic OEM partnership to make the full range of Kaltura video capabilities and experiences such as video content management, live streaming, real-time conferencing, interactive video paths, and visual marketing available across Oracle Cloud.
