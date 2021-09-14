CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSM FTX extends partnership with Advocate

By eSports Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth American esports organisation TSM FTX has announced the renewal and extension of its partnership with the community management platform Advocate. As a result, the two parties will collaborate on producing branded Twitch activations. This includes in-stream image rotators, customised chatbot messages and full-channel takeovers, as well as interactive videos.

